Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.