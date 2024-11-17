Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 114,179 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 517.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

TSN opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

