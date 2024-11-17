Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 143,999 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,999 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

