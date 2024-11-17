Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GEV. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

GEV stock opened at $329.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $208.82. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

