Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 2,535 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1409 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.