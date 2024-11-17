Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $122.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

