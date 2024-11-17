M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. This trade represents a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,531.76. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after buying an additional 527,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 472,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.74. The company had a trading volume of 849,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,415. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $123.37 and a 12 month high of $216.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

