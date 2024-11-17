MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
MultiSensor AI Price Performance
MSAIW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About MultiSensor AI
