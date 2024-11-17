MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Update

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

MSAIW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

