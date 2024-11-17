Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $537,171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

