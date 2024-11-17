Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,146,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,396,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

