Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $809.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.