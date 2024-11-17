NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Acquires A$29,999.70 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) insider David Rickards bought 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.70 ($19,354.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 56.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

