National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$133.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$129.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.45. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$87.92 and a one year high of C$135.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

