Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 90,097 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.