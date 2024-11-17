Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 90,097 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTSH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.