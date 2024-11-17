Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 271,622 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $58,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

