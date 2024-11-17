Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,776 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $73,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

