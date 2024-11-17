Natixis Advisors LLC Has $54.21 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $54,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 9.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

