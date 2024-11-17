Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $66,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

