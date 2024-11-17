Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading Up 12.1% – Here’s Why

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

