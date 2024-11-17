Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €1.72-1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% yr/yr to ~€3.08-3.11, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.890-1.945 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.8 %
Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.