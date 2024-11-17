Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.68.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $261.26 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $205.70 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 59.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

