Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in October

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRSO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.75. 21,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,036. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

