Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires 13,141 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up about 2.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 1.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 411.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

