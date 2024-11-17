OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. TNF LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

