OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

