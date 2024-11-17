OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,921,000 after buying an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 354,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 199,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

