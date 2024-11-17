Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 525,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

