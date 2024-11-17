Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,430 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKFree Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.