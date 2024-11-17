Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,430 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

