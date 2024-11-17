Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nordson by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after buying an additional 193,421 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 237.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 26,109.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average is $246.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

