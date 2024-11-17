Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Banco Santander by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 159,610 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 321,772 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 216,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

