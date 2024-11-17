Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.