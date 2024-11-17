Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,984 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of RQI stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.