OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 24.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

