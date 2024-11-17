OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

