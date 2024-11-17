Orica Limited (ORI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Orica’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orica

In other news, insider Vanessa Guthrie acquired 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.00 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of A$71,452.06 ($46,098.10). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

