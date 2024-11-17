OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 846.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,669 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6,800.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

