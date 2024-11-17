Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 1,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

