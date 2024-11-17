Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Oxbridge Re worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,226. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

