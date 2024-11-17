Pan American Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.95.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$40.75 to C$44.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total transaction of C$62,222.60. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

