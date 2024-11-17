Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

PZZA opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,129,000 after buying an additional 1,070,485 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after buying an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

