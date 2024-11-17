Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

PZG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 1,842,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.89. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

