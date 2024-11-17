Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $842.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.07.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $698.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $425.20 and a 12-month high of $711.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

