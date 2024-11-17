PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,129,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,429.3 days.
PCCW Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PCWLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
About PCCW
