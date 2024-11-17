PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,129,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,429.3 days.

PCCW Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCWLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

