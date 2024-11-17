PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at $688,087.14. The trade was a 42.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

