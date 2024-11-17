Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $170.58 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.