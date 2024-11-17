Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 155,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 788,906 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

