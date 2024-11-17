Peterson Financial Group Inc. Invests $68,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $586.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.42 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

