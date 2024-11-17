Phong Le Sells 1,252 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,859.10. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phong Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $340.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $383.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.71.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

