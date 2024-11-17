Phraction Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,305 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

