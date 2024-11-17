Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.60 and traded as high as $47.19. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 17,232 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $106,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 149,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

